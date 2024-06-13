'My skin is tighter and softer': This anti-aging retinol cream is down to $17

Aging reveals itself in many forms — crow's feet, smile lines, sagging — but one of the most irritating to treat is crepey skin. It feels and looks fragile and thin. Plus, it tends to show up on large swaths of your body, meaning that any product you use to treat it needs to be heavy-duty (and not come in a tiny, expensive jar). Luckily, you can get a big deal on a huge jar of goop that shoppers have long been raving about for its anti-aging effects: the Naturewell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream, which is just $17 with double discounts (down from $25) right now at Amazon.

Retinol products can easily cost $25 and up for a teeny amount of formula. This jumbo tub is packed with 16 ounces — so you're paying a little over $1 per ounce, now that the price has been slashed to $17 with the on-page coupon. Our advice? Grab it on sale while you still can.

Naturewell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream is packed with micro-encapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin to help boost elasticity and firmness, as well as improve skin texture and tone. Plus, this made-in-the-USA cream is cruelty-, paraben-, dye- and gluten-free and contains no artificial colors. It can be used all over your body (including your face). Most importantly: It works, fans say.

The sheer number of rave reviews this cream has says it all — more than 9,000 five-star ratings. Fans are delighted with how well it tightens crepey skin, but some love it on their hands, too.

"I love how this cream feels," shared one reviewer. "When you pump some into your hand it feels thick, like it's gonna end up being greasy, but it's not! The backs of my hands were getting crepey. ... After just a few applications, that is gone!"

One impressed reviewer, who "wished [they] could give more than five stars," noted: "I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate. My skin has a glow about it. No easy feat for 65-year-old skin. Buy it. You won't regret it."

Other users also report a difference when using this cream. "I am 66 and worked outside all my life. Although I have always taken care of my skin, it is still old," one customer confessed. "[This cream] is an awesome moisturizer and is inexpensive enough to slather on with wild abandon ... This makes my skin feel fabulous."

"I've noticed great improvements since using this product," reported another satisfied shopper. "I don't have the bags under my eyes that I used to, and my skin is tighter and softer."

Reviewers' main criticism applies not to the cream itself, but the container: "Love the cream, but the straw to the pump is way too short. Leaves about 1/3 of the product," one user said.

Another writer reported: "The pump on the container didn’t work ... I apply the cream with a spatula."

Want to complete your retinol collection? Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick for banishing dark under-eye circles and fine lines.

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I've aged, I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years, and this one is by far one of the best.

