MONROE COUNTY — Following are upcoming road construction projects for the week of April 29 in Monroe County. All work is weather permitting:

Exeter Township: M-K Construction will install a culvert on O’Hara Road west of the Finzel Road intersection. The road will be closed to through traffic. Because low traffic volume, there will be no posted detour.

Exeter/London townships: Construction work continues this week at the Palmer Road/Hoffman Road intersection. The signed detour route is Bluebush Road to Raisin Street to Maybee Scofield Road to Doty Road to Scofield Road to Sumpter Road to South Stony Creek Road. This work/closure will last until July 25.

Frenchtown Township: The tile crew will be install a cross tile on Toben Road between Reinhardt Road and Exeter Road. The road will be closed to through traffic. Because of low traffic volume, there will be no posted detour.

Milan Township: Starting May 6, Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down east and west bound County Street at Milan Oakville Road to work on bridge structure over US-23. This closure will last until June 29, or until further notice. Traffic will be detoured to Sanford Road, East Main Street (Plank Road) and Dexter Road.

Raisinville Township: Alpine Tree Service will be performing tree removals and trimming on North Custer Road at Rasinville Road. The road will be closed to through traffic when work is being performed; however, flaggers will maintain access for local traffic, school buses and emergency vehicles. A detour route will not be posted because of the short duration of the road closure.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Road watch: Find out what projects are coming