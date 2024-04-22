Road work update: Ramp at U.S. 127, I-496 to close Wednesday to allow for demolition work

LANSING TWP. — More demolition work at the U.S. 127/Interstate 496 interchange will prompt another major ramp closure this week.

The exit ramp from eastbound I-496 to northbound U.S. 127 and Homer Street will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday (April 24) to about 5 p.m. Friday (April 26), the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

During that time, drivers won't be able to get to either Homer and Kalamazoo streets or northbound U.S. 127 from eastbound I-496, MDOT said.

The exit is being closed as a safety precaution while crews are demolishing another structure at the interchange as part of the ongoing $205 million rebuild of U.S. 127, the agency said.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while the ramp is closed.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Ramp at US 127, I-496 to close Wednesday to allow for demolition work