Road rage driver breaks school bus window with kids onboard, Franklin sheriff says
A man was arrested after police say he punched the window of a school bus filled with children during a road rage incident in Prairie Township.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that a school bus driver for South-Western City Schools honked at a driver who cut her off at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sturbridge Road and Beacon Hill Road.
The man then confronted the driver of the school bus, which had 22 kids on board, and punched a window, breaking it.
Franklin County Sheriff deputies found the man and arrested him. He was charged with menacing, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and parking a vehicle in a roadway.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Road rage driver breaks bus window with South-Western kids aboard