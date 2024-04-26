Road rage driver breaks school bus window with kids onboard, Franklin sheriff says

A man was arrested after police say he punched the window of a school bus filled with children during a road rage incident in Prairie Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that a school bus driver for South-Western City Schools honked at a driver who cut her off at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sturbridge Road and Beacon Hill Road.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted this picture of a bus window broken by a man during a road rage incident on Tuesday.

The man then confronted the driver of the school bus, which had 22 kids on board, and punched a window, breaking it.

Franklin County Sheriff deputies found the man and arrested him. He was charged with menacing, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and parking a vehicle in a roadway.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Road rage driver breaks bus window with South-Western kids aboard