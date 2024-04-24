Road rage dispute ends with man shooting trucker as he ran along interstate, cops say

A truck driver was killed in a suspected road rage incident and investigators are using the word “executed” to describe how it played out, according to news outlets in Louisiana.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, along Interstate 20 in Greenwood, about a 330-mile drive northwest of New Orleans.

“Two drivers were seen arguing outside their vehicles on the westbound on-ramp at Exit 3 in Greenwood. One was driving an 18-wheeler and the other was driving a dark-colored SUV,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“Detectives say they believe the argument may have involved a case of road rage. The driver of the 18-wheeler was seen trying to flee on foot before he was shot by the driver of the SUV.”

The trucker died at the scene, not far from a Love’s Travel Stop that is frequented by truckers. His identity has not been released as of April 24.

Capt. Bobby Herring of the criminal investigations division told KSLA it appeared the trucker was “executed” as he tried to escape. The truck driver is not from Caddo Parish, the station reported.

Two other truck drivers in the area witnessed the shooting, and the department is working to get access to their dash camera video, KSLA said.

A suspect has not been identified, but investigators say the SUV “left the scene headed westbound on I-20 towards Texas.”

Caddo Parish is on the Texas state line.

