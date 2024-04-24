Road rage clash ends in Upper East Side crash, stabbing

A crazed road rage clash between two young men ended with them crashing into each other on the Upper East Side — and one of them then stabbing and wounding the other, police said Wednesday.

The two men, both 28, were driving down a rain-swept street in Queens Tuesday evening when they nearly collided, sparking an argument, ABC7 New York Eyewitness News reported.

The drivers then pursued each other over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, where they repeatedly cut each other off as they continued their argument.

The two vehicles finally collided at E. 62nd St. and Lexington Ave. about 7 p.m., cops said.

The two got out of their vehicles and continued quarreling until one of them, 28-year-old Antal Lakatos, pulled a knife, according to police.

Lakatos allegedly lunged at the other driver, also 28, stabbing him repeatedly in the face and neck.

Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where he was expected to recover.

A damaged yellow pick-up truck and a black sedan were left at the scene as cops investigated.

Lakatos was taken into custody and charged with assault. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.