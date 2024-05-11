Road construction begins Monday on I-69 north of Lansing

BATH TWP. — Add one more road project to a long list of traffic slowdowns in the Lansing area.

Drivers who use Interstate 69 in eastern Clinton County and western Shiawassee County should expect slow going beginning Monday (May 13), when the state resumes maintenance on the bridge over Peacock Road, near its Rose Lake complex in Bath Township.

The work will require closing Peacock Road at the I-69 overpass, as well as lane closures on the freeway above, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The scheduled completion date is July 2. MDOT is advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

Crews already are doing patching work on the freeway between the Business I-69 exit and Peacock Road. That project is expected to be finished by May 16.

Crews replaced the deck on the Peacock Road bridge last summer. The work set to start Monday is a continuation of that project, MDOT indicated.

Patching work also is underway on I-69 in DeWitt Township. That $5.6 million project is expected to finish by late August, according to MDOT's construction map.

