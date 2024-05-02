Patching work to slow I-69 traffic starting Monday east of Lansing

The Michigan Department of Transportation's "drive" map shows construction work taking place on every major state highway in the Lansing area.

LANSING — Orange construction barrels appeared this week along another stretch of Interstate 69, this time around the East Lansing Business I-69 exit.

Patching work already was set to start Monday west of U.S. 127 — to Airport Road — in DeWitt Township. Now, traffic will be slowed down at the same time from the Business I-69 exit to East Lansing east to the Peacock Road overpass, which was rebuilt in 2023.

"Those barrels are our maintenance staff," MDOT communications representative Aaron Jenkins said. "They will be performing some patching in that area. It will start on (May 6) and will be working in both directions."

Jenkins said work in Bath Township should be finished by May 16.

The DeWitt Township work lane and ramp closures while crews patch concrete between Airport Road and U.S. 127 and on the I-69 bridge over Wood Road. The $5.6 million project is expected to finish late August, according to MDOT's construction map.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MDOT to patch I-69 near East Lansing exit starting Monday