Road work to begin in Covington on Wednesday

COVINGTON TWP. N.Y., (WETM) – Drivers are advised that road work will begin tomorrow in Covington Township which will close a portion of road for about a week.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, East Hill Road will be closed between Route 2005 on Williamson Road and Tally Road from Wednesday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 28. The work will be done between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The road closure will be in place to accommodate a Cold in Place Recycling project, milling of the road, base stabilization, drainage improvements, ADA ramps and paving.

A detour will be in place for the duration of the project using Route 660, Business Route 15, Route 2027 on Canoe Camp Creek Road and Williamson Road.

Drivers can check the conditions of major roadways at any time by visiting 511pa.com.

