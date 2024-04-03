Ripon College announces guaranteed admission program for international students from Beaver Dam's Wayland Academy

Wayland Academy Head of School Jason Warnick (left) visits Ripon College with academy students and Ripon College President Victoria N. Folse (front row right).

RIPON — Ripon College and Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam have announced a partnership, called the Ripon-Wayland Connection, for incoming international students.

In identifying strong similarities between both campuses and student bodies, the partnership will allow guaranteed admission to Ripon College for international Wayland Academy students who meet specific academic criteria, according to a news release from Ripon College.

"Wayland’s student population will thrive on our campus as they, too, value a highly personalized education and a small living and learning environment," the college's vice president for enrollment Jenn Machacek said.

The connection begins immediately as a pilot program that will last four years.

School news: Meet Fond du Lac's new Woodworth principal and the director of English language and bilingual education

Wayland Academy is an independent, co-ed college preparatory school for grades 9 through 12, supporting both boarding and day students with STEAM programs, advanced placement classes and capstone projects at every grade.

Building on a history of the schools partnering together, the Ripon-Wayland connection offers an opportunity for international graduates to continue their studies in the United States.

"This new agreement is an innovative step forward in our partnership, and we look forward to seeing our remarkable graduates thrive within Ripon College’s dynamic learning community," Wayland Head of School Jason Warnick said.

Wayland Academy has a wide global student community, representing more than 30 countries, and the academy will utilize the partnership in recruiting international students as a way to highlight a path for continued education after graduation.

Wisconsin meteorite: Rock-picking ritual in Wisconsin farm field turns up 109.5-pound meteorite. Here's how to see it

In addition to guaranteed admission for eligible students, the program will provide financial aid to make the cost of attending Ripon College comparable to attending Wayland Academy.

"Ripon College continues to strive for diversity in all facets of our campus community, including within our student body," Ripon College President Victoria N. Folse said. "Preparing all students for global citizenship will be enhanced by bringing more international students to campus."

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Ripon College teams with Beaver Dam's Wayland Academy in pilot program