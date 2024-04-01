Meet Fond du Lac's new Woodworth principal and the director of English language and bilingual education

FOND DU LAC — With the end of the school year just a few months away, new faces are starting to grace the Fond du Lac School District.

The district's board of education approved two administrative roles March 25. Joseph Moylan will join the district as director of English Language and Bilingual Programming April 3, and Michael Lytle will succeed Woodworth Middle School Principal Tim Schipper effective July 1.

Moylan's role will include expanding bilingual education, using his commitment to embracing and enhancing linguistic diversity, according to a news release from the district.

Joseph Moylan is the new director of English Language Learning and Bilingual Programming in the Fond du Lac School District.

This marks a return to K-12 education for him, after he's been at Cardinal Stritch University since 2019 as an assistant professor and department chairman of doctoral programs. Previously, he was the principal of Oconomowoc High School, and also held roles in Colorado, including assistant principal, school counselor, at-risk teacher, gifted and talented facilitator, football coach and, prior to teaching, therapist.

He earned his doctorate in leadership, learning and service, and also holds superintendent certification from Cardinal Stritch University.

"The (Fond du Lac School District) is an exciting place to work for me because of their focus on students and their needs," Moylan said in the release. "I share their mission and vision for learning and sense of belonging for students and look forward to working with the team of educators to move all kids in their educational journey."

Michael Lytle is the new Woodworth Middle School principal, starting July 1 for the 2024-25 school year.

With Schipper retiring as Woodworth principal after 31 years in the district, Lytle will bring several years of education experience in Michigan to succeed him.

He had previously been LakeVille Community Schools Superintendent in Michigan since 2017, though he started as a math teacher before moving on to elementary school principal for six years and high school principal for another six.

He said, “I am looking forward to learning, leading and growing with the staff, students and families of Woodworth Middle School and the Fond du Lac School District.”

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac School District hires two administrative roles for 2024-25