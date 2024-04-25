Ringgold County arrests - April 25, 2024

Apr. 25—Lyndsey M. Kalvig, 32, and Bryan D. Alden, 33, both of Mount Ayr, were taken into custody April 22, and charged with drug distribution violation to person under 18, two counts of child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first offense.

Kalvig faces an additional charge of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

According to Ringgold County reports, a search warrant was executed at the couples residence in the 700 block of North Fillmore Street in Mount Ayr. As a result, both Kalvig and Alden were found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The couple is accused of supplying or delivering marijuana to minors under the age of 14, who were in their care while visiting the residence, and smoking marijuana with minors.

Reports also state Kalvig showed nude pictures of herself and a video of her engaged in sexual intercourse with a man to minors under the age of 14.

Kalvig and Alden were transported to the Ringgold County Jail, where Kalvig was held on $31,000 cash only and Alden was held on $30,000 cash only bonds.