Rideshare driver arrested after woman raped, items stolen from her Sandy Springs home

Police have arrested and charged a rideshare driver after a woman was raped at her Sandy Springs home.

Officers arrested Le’Myrious Monaye Dawson on theft by taking, burglary, battery, and rape charges in connection to the May 5 attack.

Police said Dawson, who works as a rideshare driver, gave the victim a ride to her home around 2:30 a.m. Dawson then broke into the victim’s home, sexually assaulted her and took items from her home, according to police.

Investigators tracked Dawson the next day to the West End MARTA station and arrested him. When police searched his car, they found several items that belonged to the victim. Police did not say which items were stolen.

“The men and women of the Sandy Springs Police Department worked diligently to identify, locate, and bring Mr. Dawson to justice,” police said.

Sandy Springs Police is now reaching out to other departments to learn if they have had any similar cases.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the rideshare company for a statement.

