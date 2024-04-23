Rick Becker back campaigning for U.S. House following son's injury

Apr. 22—GRAND FORKS — Rick Becker, vying to become North Dakota's next member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is back on the campaign trail following his son's skateboarding accident this last weekend.

"Fortunately for my son and our family, (his recovery) went in a very good direction," Becker said. "I'm back 100% and I can continue to help my son while I'm on the campaign."

On April 19, Becker's campaign announced on social media that he would temporarily pause campaign events.

Becker decided

to pause the campaign due to the unknown and sensitive nature of his son's injury and brain bleeding.

"Things were very up in the air on what my son's situation was going to be," he said. "But things went well for my son over the last few days. He's got a long road ahead of him, but at least he's out of the hospital and things appear to be stabilized."

Becker said there were several events this past weekend that had to be canceled. At the time of his original announcement, his son's outlook was not known. It also wasn't known if a longer leave of absence from the campaign would be needed.

Becker is one of five candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the June primary. Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, attorney Cara Mund, military veteran Alex Balazs and Sharlet Mohr, a former school board candidate from Williston, are the other candidates. The primary election is on June 11.

Earlier this month during the GOP convention, Balazs won the official Republican Party endorsement.

The Democrats who hope to win the seat are Trygve Hammer and Roland Riemers. Hammer won his party's endorsement earlier this month.