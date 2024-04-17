Richmond Common Council votes no to proposed housing development on east side of the city.

RICHMOND, Ind. — It was a full house at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting.

But it was also a divided house, as several city residents attended to speak both in support and opposition to a new housing development being planned off of South 37th Street on the east side of the city.

At the end of the night and after two hours of public comment on the proposal, the no's had it, with the council voting 6-3 against it, prompting cheers from half of the audience in attendance.

What was the proposal?

Brian Stumpf, owner of 11th Street Development based in Indianapolis, proposes a new housing development off South 37th Street on the east side of Richmond at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting, April 15, 2024.

The development, Spring Hills Planned Unit Development, was a proposed project by 11th Street Development, LLC, based in Indianapolis. The proposal would have had 178 single-family homes of different styles and price points, a 220-unit apartment complex and a childcare facility built on 80 acres between South 37th Street and Garwood Road.

The proposal was intended to have the land rezoned from a medium-density, single-family residential district to a variety of districts to accommodate the complex and different homes.

In February, the Richmond Advisory Plan Commission unanimously recommended that the Common Council approve the rezoning request, despite more than 50 people in opposition to it at the meeting.

Retention ponds, traffic concerns and funding

Mary Ellen Donat speaks in opposition to a proposed housing development off South 37th Street in the east side of Richmond at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting, April 15, 2024.

While the proposal addressed several of the public's concerns at Monday meeting, there were still many others unanswered.

For Mary Ellen Donat, the six and a half acres of retention ponds included in the development raised her fear for neighbors' children.

"Retention ponds pose a drowning risk as it is not realistic for parents, especially those having several children to maintain constant visual supervision," Donat said.

Clayton Smith, resident at Hale Terrace, speaks in opposition to a proposed housing development off South 37th Street in the east side of Richmond at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting, April 15, 2024.

Many also raised issues with the expected increase in traffic, including Clayton Smith, who lives in Hale Terrace just across the street from the proposed development.

"I've had many conversations, and the consensus based on these that this proposal is a threat to Hale Terrace based on the density and scale of the development and that automobile traffic and pedestrian traffic will grow exponentially," he said. "I don't know where common sense has gone but anyone who looks at the density numbers can see this development is a bad idea."

Multiple attendees and council members also expressed concern about the development's request to dip into the region's $35 million fund it had just received from the READI program, as well as using TIF funds.

"I represent District 2. District 2 could use TIF dollars and READI 2.0," Councilwoman Dr. Lucinda Wright said. "There are 7,000 people in Richmond that are underhoused, 5,500 of them are senior citizens. I understand we need market-rate housing, but we also need affordable housing. Some of these houses that are vacant and have good bones in my district, if somebody would invest in those, people will have places to live."

Eighteen people spoke out against the development. Fourteen people spoke in support of the development.

Business leaders and educators speak in support of proposal

Alex Painter, vice chancellor of enrollment at Ivy Tech, speaks in support to a proposed housing development off South 37th Street in the east side of Richmond at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting, April 15, 2024.

Speakers included representatives from Earlham College, Indiana University East and Ivy Tech, all of whom offered comments on how the additional housing would attract and keep potential employees for their schools.

"When employees have access to quality housing, they're more likely to invest in our community and contribute to our workforce," Alex Painter, vice chancellor of enrollment at Ivy Tech, said.

Melissa Vance, president and CEO of the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks in support to a proposed housing development off South 37th Street in the east side of Richmond at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting, April 15, 2024.

Other supporters included President and CEO of the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Melissa Vance, Executive Director at the Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau Mary Walker and Business and Workforce Development Manager at the Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County, Indiana.

"For several years our business leaders have voiced over and over again their concerns about the need for increased housing stock in order to accommodate growth and recruitment," Vance said. "We need quality housing. We need it at various levels."

Council votes no on proposal

Councilwoman Jane Bumbalough speaks following public comment regarding a proposed housing development off South 37th Street in the east side of Richmond at Monday night's Richmond Common Council meeting, April 15, 2024.

When told that a vote had to be made that night to meet a deadline, Councilwoman Jane Bumbalough decided to vote no, along with five other council members.

Voting in favor of the development were council members Doug Goss, 1st District; Bill Engle, 3rd District; Gary Turner, 6th District;

Voting down the proposal were: Lucinda Wright, 2nd District; Larry Parker, 4th District; Anne Taylor, 5th District, and at-large council members Bumbalough, Justin Burkhardt and Jerry Purcell.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond Council votes no to proposed housing development