Richland County Sheriff’s K-9 is home recovering after being shot Thursday

A Richland County Sheriff’s K-9 is back home recovering after being shot while responding to a call.

The sheriff’s office said the 5-year-old Kobe was shot in both of his front paws. His recovery time is unknown. Kobe lives with his human partner, K-9 Specialist Bryan Hodge.

About midnight Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a truck stolen in the South Killbourne neighborhood. When deputies spotted the stolen truck around 2 a.m., a short chase ensued before the two teens got out of the truck near Cavalier Court and Valencia Park. Both were carrying pistols.

The sheriff’s department says Jeremy Taylor did not listen to commands from the deputies, who then dispatched K-9s Kobe and Sonny to subdue him. Taylor opened fire on the dogs and the deputies, wounding Kobe. The deputies returned fire, striking Taylor, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Reporter Ted Clifford contributed to this article.