RI Senate to vote on gun 'safe-storage' law. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – When the state Senate votes Tuesday on proposed new "safe-storage" requirements for guns, it will, by chance, be doing so within days of this USA Today headline from Detroit: "School Gunman's Dad Guilty of Manslaughter."

There, James Crumbley, the father of a school shooter who killed four students and injured seven other people at Oxford High School in November 2021, was found guilty of failing to secure a gun at home and doing nothing to address acute signs of his son's mental turmoil. Crumbley – and months earlier, his wife – were convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Around 100 gun-rights supporters gather for a rally in the RI State House rotunda last Wednesday afternoon as day two of gun legislation hearings continued.

Safe storage bill draws opposition from Republicans

Closer to home, the proposed new Rhode Island safe-storage law that emerged from a Senate committee on a straight 9-to-3 party-line vote last week followed years of heart-wrenching testimony of family members left behind by a suicide in Warwick, as well as the accidental shooting death of a Johnston teenager at the hands of a friend playing with his uncle's unlocked gun.

The three Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room cast the three nay votes.

They included Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz who, in her weekly newsletter, reiterated her belief that the legislation [H2202] co-sponsored by 28 of the 37 current senators is "an infringement on our right to self-defense with a firearm in our homes."

And she was not alone. As both a Rhode Island National Guardsman and "Firearms Policy Coalition Member," Christopher Morin of Coventry told the lawmakers in written testimony that the requirement that firearms "be secured in locked containers or equipped with tamper-resistant locks at all times when not in use'' is impractical, "could delay or prevent individuals from defending their homes and loved ones in emergencies" and "infringes on the rights of law-abiding gun owners."

He said the penalties could also add to the trauma of "individuals and families already suffering fromaccidents involving firearms" – presumably their own.

Arguments in support of the bill

But Rhonda Brewster, the mother of the 16-year-old shot to death by his best friend in Johnston in 2022, told legislators during one of the gun hearings last week that she has a chihuahua and a Rottweiler who would alert her of an intruder in plenty of time.

Working in child protective services for the state, she said, she also sees cases that don't make the headlines where children get into guns and shoot themselves.

"Just within the last four months, we've had about six cases of children having access to guns – with their parents' home – and shooting themselves," she said.

For South Kingstown Councilwoman Patricia Alley, last week's hearings marked the latest in a year-after-year series of visits to the State House to recount the events that led to the suicide of her sister Allyson Dosreis at age 37.

"This bill would prevent other Rhode Island families from enduring the same devastation that my family and I have gone through after the suicide of my sister, Ally," she told the House Judiciary Committee.

Alley told lawmakers how she and her sister got close later in life when she reunited with her birth family. But COVID and the pandemic took a toll on her sister's hairdressing business, and then her sister's partner "abruptly" ended their 10-year relationship and listed their house for sale. He was active duty military, Alley said, and when his firearm wasn't with him, it was in an "easily accessible location known to the family."

"And when she was at her lowest, she used that gun to end her life," Alley said.

"Suicide is often an impulsive act," she told the legislators. "If you can prevent access to a gun, you can short-circuit that impulse and save a life."

Gun opponent Susan Feeley of Providence waits in line with others to enter the Senate Judiciary hearings on a variety of gun bills at the RI State House last Tuesday.

What would the penalties be for violating the safe storage law?

The potential penalties for violating the proposed new Rhode Island safe-storage law start with a fine of up to $250 a first offense, which would be treated as a civil infraction, to a fine of up to $1,000 for a second offense and up to six months in prison, and a fine of up to $500 for three of more violations.

The penalty gets steeper – a potential year in prison and $1,000 fine – for someone "who knows or reasonably should know that a child" or someone prohibited from purchasing a firearm "is likely to gain access to the firearm."

The penalty increases exponentially for the gun owner if the unsecured gun is obtained by a child or a person prohibited by state or federal law from having a firearm and is then used to commit a crime or cause injury. Any of those scenarios would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

