Reviewing the news: Potato trouble and a runaway snake

April 25, 1924: Potato ass’n to meet here

At a meeting of the newly named directors and officers of the Michigan Potato Growers’ association, scheduled for Petoskey early in May, it is believed the new directors will take action looking toward the smoothing out of the association row.

Trouble developed during the last year when some of the members sold their crop through the Dougherty Seed Growers Ind., of Pennsylvania, instead of through the Michigan Potato Growers’ Exchange. The Michigan Agricultural college has recommended a new set of by-laws, changes in the constitution and a new deal all around in order to give everybody a square deal and allow the members more voice in the sale of their product.

The name of the association may be changed to the Michigan Certified Seed Potato association, when the directors meet here, and the recommendations of the college favorably act upon. It is also recommended that the number of directors be increased from five to eleven in order to give more territory representation on the board.

R. C. Bennett, Alba banker, is the new president of the association. E. D. Brewer, of Millersburg, is vice-president, and H. C. Moore, of East Lansing, is secretary and treasurer.

April 26, 1974: Five foot boa may be loose in H. Springs

HARBOR SPRINGS — A five foot boa constrictor may be on the loose somewhere in Harbor Springs, city police report.

The snake which has been missing for a week was lost between Lake and Pine sts. on Hoyt-rd. In Harbor Springs. The loss was reported to the police by the snake’s owner, Jim Strainer yesterday.

Strainer told police he was exercising his pet when the snake got away from him. He told the police that the snake was not dangerous.

City police are asking anyone who sees the snake to contact the Police Department immediately.

