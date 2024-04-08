Retirement: City of Oak Ridge honors Jack Suggs for 40 years of work
He's worked as the city of Oak Ridge's Electric Department director, deputy city manager and interim city manager.
And now Jack Suggs has retired.
Amid a round of applause, City Manager Randy Hemann presented Suggs, joined by his wife Joan, with a proclamation honoring him for 40 years of public service. Thirty-five of those years were with the city of Oak Ridge, he said, while the earlier years were with Witchita Falls, Texas. The presentation and approval of the proclamation by Oak Ridge City Council came at council's March meeting in the Municipal Building.
Hemann, who took office last November, said in that short amount of time the two had become friends.
The proclamation stated that Suggs is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, four children and two grandchildren.
