He's worked as the city of Oak Ridge's Electric Department director, deputy city manager and interim city manager.

And now Jack Suggs has retired.

Jack Suggs, with his wife Joan at his side, speaks at the March meeting of Oak Ridge City Council in the Municipal Building. Council approved and presented Suggs with a proclamation honoring him for his service to the city. Suggs, who is retiring, worked as Electric Department director and deputy city manager.

Amid a round of applause, City Manager Randy Hemann presented Suggs, joined by his wife Joan, with a proclamation honoring him for 40 years of public service. Thirty-five of those years were with the city of Oak Ridge, he said, while the earlier years were with Witchita Falls, Texas. The presentation and approval of the proclamation by Oak Ridge City Council came at council's March meeting in the Municipal Building.

Hemann, who took office last November, said in that short amount of time the two had become friends.

The proclamation stated that Suggs is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, four children and two grandchildren.

Oak Ridge City Manager Randy Hemann, from left, presents Jack Suggs, standing with his wife Joan, with a proclamation honoring him upon his retirement after 40 years of public service. He's worked as deputy city manager and Electric Department director for the city, as well as serving as interim city manager following Mark Watson's retirement.

Oak Ridge City Council applauds at its March meeting as City Manager Randy Hemann presents Jack Suggs, with his wife Joan, a proclamation upon his retirement after 40 years of public service.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Retirement: City of Oak Ridge honors Jack Suggs for 40 years of work