Restaurant right by a waterfall looks like the perfect getaway spot

This is one restaurant that definitely has a no-shoes policy.

The Labassin Waterfall Restaurant in the Philippines, is as the name suggests, actually sits at the base of a waterfall.

Guests are able to have their meals on bamboo tables at the foot of the majestic water feature, while soaking in the water.

The restaurant is located in Tiaong, some two and a half hours away from the capital city of Manila, and is run by the Villa Escudero Resort.

Once diners get to the resort, they are brought to the waterfall in carts pulled by water buffalos.

The waterfall was man-made, but that doesn't seem to have hurt visitor reports of the place. And check out the food too:

Diners can also enjoy a leisurely soak after their meal.

What a way to spend an afternoon!