Residents displaced as Kansas City nursing home forced to shut down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nursing home is on the brink of shutting down and when FOX4 showed up to ask questions we were locked out.

Our cameras were rolling as the final residents of Timberlake Care Center in south Kansas City were displaced.

Just last month, the Missouri Attorney General filed a petition in court, saying the center had “financial incapacity” and a “staffing emergency.”

“Very devastating, I live here, it kind of messes up everything. You have the stress of going to a new place, worrying about medical and appointments and all of that,” Jared Houck, a resident who has been forced to leave said.

They’ve left people like Houck in quite a predicament.

‘It’s a big deal going from place, changing homes like this,” Houck said.

A petition filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, the AG’s office alleges the owner owes more than $3 million in a loan agreement that has not been honored.

This filing would go on to lay out the issues with payroll saying the department (was) informed, that staff members’ paychecks were being returned, prompting fears employees would resign. FOX4 has learned the chief nurse did just that.

The AG near the end of this petition made it clear the danger this facility being open presented saying “noncompliance has placed the health and safety of recipients in its care at risk for serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death.”

“Extremely unsettling, the uncertainty not knowing what’s going to happen, there’s some employees who don’t even know where they’re going and it’s their last day,” Houck said.

It’s important to add the owners of the facility also own Hidden Lake Care Center in Raytown. That home is closing on or before May 26, according to court records.

Also, the dialysis center that is on this property will not be closed and patients that utilize it will still be able to go there.

