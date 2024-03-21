Resident Police Advisory Committee in Ames could be squashed if new bill passes

A bill proposed by the Iowa House to eliminate citizen police review boards in certain cities, such as Ames, has local officials concerned that this decision could create "cookie-cutter" communities.

Senate File 2325 would prohibit cities with civil service commissions, including any city of more than 8,000 people, from "(establishing) a board or other entity for the purpose of citizen review of the conduct of police officers."

The Ames Resident Police Advisory Committee (ARPAC) could eliminated if the bill passes.

Tim Gartin, Ward 2 representative on the Ames City Council, feels each community should have the freedom to experiment with ideas that best serve its residents.

"The reality is that our communities differ, and our priorities differ," Gartin said. "I would never tell Burlington or Sioux City how to run their cities and yet the legislature feels compelled to tell us how to serve our community."

Local Rep. wants to bolster civil service commissions

The legislation passed through the Senate on March 4, with an amendment stating a city with a civil service commission “shall not adopt, enforce, or otherwise administer” or establish “a board or other entity for the purpose of citizen review of the conduct of police officers.”

The bill must pass through the House before it can be signed into law. It was approved by the House subcommittee on March 7 and now heads to the full committee.

Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton, believes allowing civil service commissions to review police misconduct cases must be fair and balanced.

"Part of the origination of the bill, in my mindset, is really making sure that those who serve in law enforcement really have a fair process when dealing with issues in regard to their employment as well as their reputation," Dunwell said.

The Ames Police station is pictured Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

How does the police advisory committee operate in Ames?

Ames' police advisory committee was formed in 2021 through a city ordinance. It grew from a series of city manager recommendations to ensure that the police department was as transparent as possible.

Ames Assistant City Manager Brian Phillips said the Ames advisory committee doesn't make any decisions; instead, it provides a resident perspective to the Ames chief of police and department.

"(ARPAC) evaluates the policies and practices of the police department, reports any concerns about the outcome of investigations and connects with the community to help provide a conduit for concerns or comments about the police department," Phillips said.

Advisory board members have also been at several community events helping residents understand ways they can get more information about the police department.

The Ames Resident Police Advisory Committee could no longer review specific complaints or incidents if Senate File 2325 were to pass. Phillips said the board would still have the ability to evaluate policy and practices, provide recommendations, and help the police department identify ways to connect with the community.

Phillips could not say with certainty if those tasks would be done through ARPAC or if a separate advisory group would fulfill that function.

Members of the Ames police advisory committee declined to comment on the pending legislation.

How the proposed legislation would impact civil service commissions

Cities use civil service commissions to approve hiring, promotions, and discipline for law enforcement officers and other city employees. The rules for how civil service commissions operate would also change should Senate File 2325 pass this legislative session.

According to the new bill, an employee with civil service protections could only be removed, discharged, demoted, or suspended with just cause and after a finding that the employee violated the law or city policies or rules.

The bill gives both the accused party and the civil service commission the power to issue subpoenas and engage in information discovery, similar to a court case.

A city attorney's office would not be allowed to represent the civil service commission when a city employee appeals a disciplinary decision. Instead, the city would be required to pay the cost of an outside attorney.

Additionally, civil service commissions would require five to seven members, an increase from the current minimum of three.

Bill remains alive in Iowa House

As Senate File 2325 moves into the committee, Dunwell said House representatives will spend more time discussing it. He said there are always possibilities for amendments.

Dunwell anticipates the legislation being approved by the House.

"I think it's well within our priorities of making sure we're balancing out concerns the community has with also creating a really good and fair process for police officers and those involved in law enforcement," Dunwell said. "I feel good about it (moving forward)."

Dunwell is mindful that police departments and sheriffs fall under the jurisdiction of a city council or county board of supervisors for oversight and budget. Elected citizens serve on city councils and county board of supervisors, Dunwell said.

"The entity that we're talking about here is civil service commission and making sure that we strengthen that and create more of a fair, legal, equitable process because these are careers and jobs on the line," Dunwell said. "What this does is create a better process that makes sure as we're making huge decisions about the future of an officer's or fireman's employment, we've gone to the 'nth' degree to make sure it's fair, equitable, follows a process and is done in a timely manner."

