I-35 is closing overnight next week between Ames and Huxley for a bridge demolition. Here's what to know:

Nighttime drivers of Interstate 35 between Huxley and Ames should be aware of road closures for three days next week.

I-35 will be closed from Iowa Highway 210 to U.S. Highway 30 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night Monday, March 25 to Thursday, March 28, as crews remove the 315th Street bridge, which crosses the interstate.

Drivers will follow a marked detour route around the work zone using Iowa 210, U.S. Highway 69, and U.S. 30. They will be instructed to exit onto Highway 30 west, slip onto U.S. 69 at the Ames Duff Ave. exit, and drive south through Huxley, before turning onto Highway 210 where they can eventually re-enter I-35.

Iowa DOT Resident Construction Engineer Dustin Skogerboe said the bridge demolition will take place at night to take advantage of reduced traffic.

"It's quite a bit less traffic once you get past 10 o clock at night," Skogerboe said. "There's just too much traffic during the day to do that (construction)."

Interstate 35 drivers will follow a marked detour route next week using Iowa 210, U.S. 69, and U.S. 30. Vehicles will head west on U.S. 30, get off on U.S. 69 and drive south, get on Iowa 210 and then re-enter I-35.

Demo part of I-35 widening project

The 315th Street bridge is being removed as part of a project to expand I-35. The new bridge will provide safer traffic flow while the interstate will receive new, wider lanes.

"What we're going to be doing is building new southbound lanes this year," Skogerboe said. "That bridge is too narrow for the future widening, so we've got to demolish it and then build a brand new one with longer span to fit the futuristic plan."

The second stage of the expansion project will start next spring. Skogerboe said the DOT will tear down and reconstruct the Iowa 210 and the 158th Street bridges.

"We're concentrating on southbound now, and all the bridges and interchanges within that section," Skogerboe said. "Then we'll come back in the next couple of years and work on the northbound lanes."

The Iowa DOT said an average of 15,000 cars used the 20-mile stretch of interstate between Ames and Ankeny every day in 1985. By 2017, an average of 44,000 to 48,000 vehicles traveled that segment, and the DOT expects nearly 75,000 cars to bounce between Ankeny and Ames by 2045.

