Research reveals 'staggering' production of cancer-causing chemicals despite being banned for decades: 'We are supposed to be eliminating them'

Current production of the cancer-causing, human-made PCB chemicals may be at its highest levels despite being banned over 40 years ago, a recent study finds.

What's happening?

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were banned from production in the U.S. in 1979 and the UK in 1981, as the Guardian reported. However, PCBs continue to be produced as byproducts in various chemical manufacturing processes, such as the production of certain plastics, electrical equipment, and even some paints, and may leach into the ground and water supplies, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"This is staggering … we are supposed to be eliminating them under the Stockholm convention," Dr. Dave Megson, an environmental forensic scientist and lead researcher of the study, told the Guardian.

The study highlights a unique and alarming challenge. These byproduct PCBs are slipping under the radar of our current monitoring systems, posing a significant threat to our environment and health.

"The specific PCBs produced accidentally are different from the PCBs that were produced intentionally in the commercial mixtures of 50-plus years ago," Megson told the Guardian.

Why are PCBs concerning?

PCBs are a type of "forever chemical" that pose a significant environmental threat because they are difficult to break down, as the EPA explained.

Of Americans, 97% have some level of forever chemicals in their blood, and long-term exposure can increase the risk of reproductive issues, developmental delays in children, and certain cancers.

PCBs are also present in our meat, fish, and shellfish supply, where the World Health Organization reported that 90% of our contact with these types of chemicals occurs.

What's being done about PCBs?

Scientists around the U.S. are making incredible breakthroughs in technology to break down forever chemicals.

Researchers at Northwestern University discovered a method of heating forever chemicals to help break them down. Scientists in California found that hydrogen significantly increased the effectiveness of UV light destroying forever chemicals in drinking water.

The EPA has taken a significant step toward addressing the PCB issue. New regulations, effective this year, promise to enhance cleanup efforts, reduce waste, and establish a more efficient system for handling PCB waste from emergencies or natural disasters.

Since the 1979 ban, protests have been held around the country against the use of PCBs. In 1982, residents in North Carolina protested against a PCB-laden landfill being placed in their community, ultimately losing the fight.

However, their struggle sparked the environmental justice movement, advocating for the fair distribution of environmental benefits and responsibilities, which continues to shape environmental policy today.

