How to register to vote in the 2024 London mayoral election

In 10 weeks, Londoners will head to the polls as candidates prepare for the race to City Hall in this year's mayoral election.

Some feel mayor Sadiq Khan is in a weaker position than last time as he seeks to be re-elected for a third term but others, including Conservative peer and elections expert Lord Hayward, see him as the favourite to win in the new first-past-the-post voting system.

Mr Khan has been the Labour mayor of London since 2016 and has made key decisions over the £30 million spent on ending the Tube strike as well as blocking the Stratford MSG Sphere and expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to outer capital.

Sadiq Khan has said he wants to “send a message” to the Tories in seeking to become the first person to hold the Mayor of London office for three terms. In January, he called for a youth mobility agreement with the EU.

He claimed that, if elected, he would support either a bespoke new scheme to allow young people to move freely to and from European countries or changes to post-Brexit visa rules before criticising the “extreme hard Brexit” imposed on Brits.

He said: “London is, and always will be, a European city. The Government's hard Brexit has done damage right across London, and it is young people who have been hardest hit in so many ways.”

Mr Khan’s main challenger is the Conservative Susan Hall, although he is the current favourite to win.

One of Ms Hall's policies is that international tourists in London should receive a 20 per cent VAT refund on the cost of their shopping – a move made in opposition to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

She has, however, been accused of "weaponising" a Tube "pickpocketing" incident to attack Mr Khan. She was embarrassed when a member of the public said they had returned her purse she had left on a Tube seat, complete with cash and cards, after she claimed to have been pickpocketed on the Underground.

Ms Hall, who vowed to “do whatever it takes to win”, recently suggested that crime and policing would be high on her agenda should she become mayor.

The Conservative candidate recently made headlines for liking a tweet praising Enoch Powell and describing Khan as a “traitor rat”. The tweet liked bore the message: “It’s never too late to get London back!”.

Additionally, it was discovered that Hall liked a tweet referring to Mr Khan as “our nipple-height mayor of Londonistan” on X.

“I really think I can win this, I genuinely do," she told the Standard. "I honestly think it’s going to be close. Why? Because I have been knocking on doors for months and months. The hatred for Khan in outer London, the venom, is astonishing.”

Sadiq Khan currently has a 25-point lead over Susan Hall.

Howard Cox of Reform UK is at seven per cent, Liberal Democrat Rob Blackie is at eight per cent and Green candidate Zoe Garbett is at nine per cent.

Londoners are now being urged to double check if they are eligible to vote before Election Day comes.

The next Mayor of London and London Assembly elections take place on Thursday May 2. To vote, you must be registered.

How do I register to vote in the London Mayor elections?

You can register to vote through the government's website. In order to vote in the next Mayor of London and London Assembly elections, you must:

be registered to vote;

live in London;

be at least 18 years old on the day of the elections;

be a British citizen, a European Union citizen or a Commonwealth citizen who has or does not require leave to remain in the UK.

Being registered with the council for services and paying council tax does not automatically include someone on the electoral register and British citizens living overseas are not allowed to vote in the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections.

When are the deadlines for registering to vote in the London Mayor elections?

Londoners have until midnight on Tuesday April 16 to register to vote.

If you want to apply for a postal vote you must do so by 5pm on Wednesday April 17 and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday April 24.

How to vote on Election Day?

Polling stations will open on Election Day on May 2.

Here you can get information on your local polling station and where you can cast your vote.

Postal votes in the mayoral election

If you'd like to vote via postal vote, you can do so online. You can also download, print, and fill in the postal vote application form.

Once you have completed the form and signed it, you'll need to send it to the electoral services team at your borough council – find your borough’s electoral registration office here.

You'll receive your ballot papers and postal voting statement before polling day. Post these to your borough council by 10pm on polling day to be counted.

You can deliver it by hand on polling day. If you return your postal voting statement by hand, you will need to complete a short form, so be sure to allow time for this.

Will I need ID to vote in the London Mayor election?

Yes. From May 2023, if you want to vote in person at the polling station you will need to present an accepted form of photographic ID to prove your identity, even for proxy votes.

Valid forms of photo ID include a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country, a driving licence, a blue badge, an Older Person’s Bus Pass, a Disabled Person’s Bus Pass, an Oyster 60+ Card and a Freedom Pass.