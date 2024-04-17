Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy face new ad onslaught

Three House Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy are facing a new onslaught on the airwaves, as an outside group with ties to a McCarthy ally launches new ads targeting them on border security funding.

American Prosperity Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group, has placed nearly $700,000 in ad spending targeting Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Bob Good of Virginia and Eli Crane of Arizona, per the ad tracking firm AdImpact. The group also spent more than $90,000 targeting Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a top general election target for the GOP.

The group, which was founded 2022, announced on Wednesday an effort targeting members of Congress “who have voted against funding for enhanced border security in the past,” per a press release.

The group launched two ads targeting Good and Mace, with each spot saying Good and Mace “voted against funding our border security, opposed billions for ICE, opposed millions for new technology, opposed thousands of new border agents.” The ads point to their votes against a sweeping government spending package, which 112 House Republicans opposed.

Republican strategist Brian O. Walsh, a close McCarthy ally, is a senior adviser to American Prosperity Alliance. Walsh told NBC News he doesn’t speak for McCarthy.

As a nonprofit, the group does not have to disclose its donors, and it’s not clear if McCarthy is involved in this specific effort. Allies were reluctant to directly call this a “revenge tour” against the former colleagues that banded together to oust him.

Instead, one source familiar with these groups’ strategy allowed that McCarthy had been active in supporting challengers to some GOP incumbents, but that it was less of an active “recruitment” process and more that McCarthy was supporting candidates who had already organically chosen to run.

While McCarthy’s exact role is not clear, he did signal back in October that he could take on some of the lawmakers who cost him the speakership.

“A lot of them I helped get elected, so I probably should have picked somebody else,” McCarthy told reporters, speaking about the eight Republicans who voted to oust him. Asked if he would support primary challengers against those members, McCarthy said at the time, “I’m a free agent now, aren’t I?”

Mace, Good and Crane are all facing credible primary challengers. Crane is facing former Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith in Arizona, and Good is facing state Sen. John McGuire in Virginia. Good has also faced some criticism from allies of former President Donald Trump for endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential primary.

Good’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, but the chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus is expected to face more opposition ahead of his June primary. Last month. Republican Main Street Partnership, a group backing centrist House Republicans, announced its super PAC would engage in the race to defeat Good, per the New York Times. The group has not yet started spending in the race.

Mace is facing attorney Catherine Templeton, who served in two positions in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s Cabinet. And this week, Templeton got a boost from another outside group.

A super PAC tied to Winning for Women — a group that supports female GOP candidates — launched a new TV ad Tuesday touting Templeton. The group, along with Haley, had previously backed Mace in her tough 2022 primary. But this time they're backing Mace's challenger.

“We are proud to support principled leaders like Catherine Templeton who are interested in governing in a conservative and responsible manner,” Winning For Women Action Fund executive director Danielle Barrow said in a statement.

Mace, a former Trump critic, ultimately reversed course and endorsed Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and he returned the favor. Templeton also backed Trump in the race after initially supporting Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Barrow went on to describe Templeton as “the only consistent conservative in this race who Lowcountry voters can depend on and trust to secure our border, stop inflation, and truly do the people’s work in Washington.”

And this is likely just the beginning of the efforts to take on McCarthy’s detractors.

“More groups will get involved,” said the source familiar with these group’s strategy. “This isn’t the end.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com