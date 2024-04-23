Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde misses a line in the Pledge of Allegiance

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde missed a line in the Pledge of Allegiance at a recent appearance at Slinger Speedway, skipping "one nation, under God" and going right to "indivisible."

Hovde appeared to quickly correct his error, adding "under God" and capping off his recitation of the pledge with "Amen" and "God Bless America."

"I am proud to be in America. I love my country," Hovde said before reciting the pledge.

"Under God" is a newer addition to the pledge — former President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill passed by Congress in 1954 that added the phrase to the pledge. Some lawsuits have sought to remove the reference to God.

Democrats were quick to pile on Hovde's mistake, with Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler sharing a video of the clip edited to look like a closing scene from "Veep," the satirical political comedy show.

Eric Hovde's Senate race is a Veep episode that just keeps writing itself. pic.twitter.com/LUSl1HocbD — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 23, 2024

"Eric Hovde's Senate race is a Veep episode that just keeps writing itself," Wikler wrote on X.

Hovde's campaign spokesman, Ben Voelkel, responded that President Joe Biden is also known to stumble over words and phrases, including while on the campaign trail in Wisconsin.

Voelkel added that the media should instead focus on other things: "Families are struggling to afford groceries, terrorists and hundreds of thousands of criminals pour into the country illegally, mortgage rates are almost 8 percent, and leftist anti-Semitic protests rage across college campuses."

Hovde is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, where the latest Marquette University Law School poll showed him trailing Baldwin by five percentage points among registered voters. Among likely voters, the race was a tie.

The new poll showed Hovde is gaining name recognition: 56% of registered voters said they hadn't heard enough about him as a candidate to have a favorable or unfavorable view of him, compared to 82% when voters were polled in January. Hovde was seen favorably by 19% and unfavorably by 24%.

