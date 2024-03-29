Republican official claiming 2020 election was “stolen” voted illegally nine times

Brian Pritchard, the first vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, faces a $5,000 fine on top of investigative costs after it was discovered that he voted illegally in nine elections between the years 2008 and 2010.

A conservative talk show host and owner of fetchyournews.com, a conservative political news site, Pritchard has voiced his opinion in recent years that the 2020 election was "stolen," criticizing the “corrupt media” and Georgia election officials during a 2022 episode of his talk show, saying, “I do not believe 81 million people voted for this guy,” referring to Biden. But according to a judge's ruling this week, he's the one out there casting fraudulent votes.

While living in Pennsylvania in 1996, Pritchard was sentenced to three years’ probation for felony check forgery charges. But, per The New Republic, the Pennsylvania criminal court extended his probation until 2011 for allegedly failing to pay $38,000 in restitution, making him ineligible to vote as Georgia is one of 15 states that bars people from doing so until they have completed their sentence, including probation.

Denying any wrongdoing, Pritchard testified in court that he was under the assumption that his felony sentence had ended in 1999, saying, “Do you think the first time I voted, I said, ‘Oh, I got away with it. Let’s do it eight more times?'"

In a lengthy post to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Pritchard's resignation over all this, writing:

The First Vice Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Brian Pritchard, voted ILLEGALLY nine times while serving out his probation for FELONY check forgery. Brian Pritchard must resign immediately. The Republican Party is the party of election integrity. And after the 2020 election, which was stolen in Georgia through rampant voter fraud, our state party should be the leading voice on securing our elections. At a time when the Georgia Republican Party is successfully building its effort to protect our state from a total Democrat takeover, it is unacceptable for our party to have a man in leadership who has repeatedly committed voter fraud himself. Brian Pritchard must resign immediately or be removed from office.