Report details what led to Las Vegas substitute teacher punching student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A substitute teacher punched and slapped a Las Vegas valley high school student causing him to become unconscious after the student used a racial slur against the teacher, according to the arrest report.

While the physical fight was caught on video, what led up to it was not. Those details were in the arrest report for Re’Kwon Smith, 27.

Photo of Re’Kwon Smith provided by Clark County School District Police Department.

Smith told police he confronted the Valley High School student on the morning of April 24 over using the wrong door to leave a weight-lifting room and it caused an argument to ensue with Smith telling the student “don’t make me lose by job.” Documents said although two other students attempted to stop the substitute teacher and student from physically fighting by holding them back, Smith broke away and punched the student twice on his face and once on his head.

Las Vegas teacher released from jail after video showing fist fight with student; racial slur reportedly led to scuffle

According to the report, the student’s body goes rigid, then falls backward, flat on his back in an uncontrolled manner, and hits his head … (the student) is laying on the floor, not moving and his body is still in a rigid position, which is consistent with being knocked unconscious.”

After the student fell, the report said video of the incident showed Smith bend over the teen and strike him with an open palm.

The fight between a substitute teacher and student at Valley High School on April 24, 2024, was captured on video.

An ambulance was called to transport the student but his parents said they would take him to a hospital.

Fight between high school substitute teacher and student caught on camera in Las Vegas: sources

One student witness told police the teen was “shouting and insulting Re’Kwon with all kinds of insults” while the teacher was “trying to keep his cool” and another student witness said he heard the teen call Smith a racial slur and taunt him, the report stated.

Court documents show Smith, who is charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and disturbing the peace of school , was released on his own recognizance a day later and ordered to stay away from Valley High School and the student.

