Reparations package clears California's state Senate. What would the bills do?

California lawmakers’ years-long effort to establish reparations for Black residents took a step forward this week after a package of proposals cleared the state Senate.

The three bills would create agencies and funding sources to begin compensating Black Californians after decades of racism and discrimination, coming off a two-year-long task force effort to develop reparation proposals. Democratic State Sen. Steven Bradford authored the three pieces of legislation. In comments to lawmakers Tuesday, he said California "bears great responsibility" in addressing injustices toward Black residents, including enslavement, segregation, stigmatization and discrimination, he said.

"These are not a handout or charity by any measure," Bradford said. "It is what was promised. It is what is owed and what is 160 years overdue."

What does each bill propose?

The legislation package would establish a fund for reparation programs, compensate Black families and individuals whose property was seized via eminent domain and create an agency to help residents research their family lineage to apply for such restitution. They are among the most critical and ambitious proposals of the 14 reparation bills championed by California's Legislative Black Caucus.

Here's what the three bills propose:

The creation of the Fund for Reparations and Restorative Justice: This fund would use 6% of the state budget reserves to support future policies and programs designed to compensate descendants of enslaved Black individuals or descendants of a free Black person who was living in the United States before the end of the 19 th century.

Compensation for land taken by eminent domain: This would provide a process for individuals to apply for compensation from the state if their land was seized by racially motivated reasons. The state's Office of Legal Affairs would be given the ability to review, investigate and decide upon these applications.

Establishment of an overseeing agency: The proposed California American Freedmen Affairs Agency would be tasked with overseeing all departments, offices and other bodies tasked with reparations. The bill mandates the inclusion of a Genealogy Office and an Office of Legal Affairs.

The three bills are now headed to the members of the Assembly, who earlier this week passed a related bill that would declare a formal apology to descendants of enslaved Black people on behalf of California. That proposal is now headed to the state Senate.

The task force’s final report published June 2023 recommended more than 100 policy proposals. One, to provide direct cash payments to eligible residents, is not included in any of the introduced bills. This week marks the final few days legislators have to push bills out of their house of origin, and all bills have until the last day of August to pass through both houses before heading to the governor's desk.

