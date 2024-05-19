Rep. Vincent: Safety starts with protecting our freedoms

The recent actions by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democrats to take firearms out of the hands of responsible gun owners has been grotesque. The constitution, which every elected official swears an oath to, guarantees the right to bear arms. However, it seems that they have forgotten this.

Our state is in the midst of a public safety crisis. Every day, New Mexicans feel unsafe in their own homes because of the rampant crime that progressives have failed to address. And while career criminals, drug traffickers, and murderers walk our streets, the Governor is actively taking away our defenses.

Just last week a New Mexican grandmother spoke out after a known criminal, who was on the run from Police, broke into her house and threatened her and her four-year-old granddaughter. While she was on the phone with 911, the criminal became increasingly hostile. She protected her family, the same way any of us would, and exercised her second amendment right.

Rep. Harlan Vincent

Soft-on-crime policies have let criminals like this escape the justice they deserve. If it were not for this grandmother’s swift and responsible actions, it is difficult to imagine what may have happened to this family.This is just one of many examples that demonstrate the need for our second amendment rights to be protected.

While the pleas of New Mexicans to address crime and protect our rights may fall on the Governor’s deaf ears, I hear them. This upcoming special session should not be an opportunity for the Governor to grab onto more power, but instead to implement common sense solutions.

My Republican colleagues and I will not budge and we will not forget how the majority has violated the God-given rights of New Mexicans. Depriving the liberties of law-abiding citizens is not the answer. It is time for New Mexico to take this issue head on and end soft-on-crime policies and keeping dangerous criminals off of our streets

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Rep. Vincent: Safety starts with protecting our freedoms