Rep. Tim Burchett is taking a victory lap after TVA delays report to allow for more input

The Tennessee Valley Authority has delayed its report that outlines how it will meet increased energy demand while minimizing harm to the environment, and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett is taking a victory lap.

Burchett, a Knoxville Republican, and Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Memphis, cosponsored legislation pushing for greater public input and transparency at TVA. Jeff Lyash, TVA's president and CEO, wrote in a March 27 letter to Burchett the federal utility is holding off on the report so it has additional time for analysis and stakeholder engagement.

"Careful consideration of potential future regulation, rapidly shifting demand growth, technology innovation, climate issues and costs will ensure TVA is best prepared for the future in this dynamic environment," Lyash wrote.

Rachel Partlow, Burchett's spokesperson, told Knox News she did not have confirmation from TVA that the bill caused the report's delay, but said "that makes sense."

A spokesperson from TVA declined to draw a parallel.

Burchett and Cohen's bill, the TVA Increase Rate of Participation Act, would create new avenues for public input on TVA's Integrated Resource Plan.

“I’m glad to see TVA taking this matter seriously," he wrote in a news release. "I encourage TVA to use this time to prioritize increasing transparency with its stakeholders and providing more ways for them to offer input in TVA’s decision-making process.”

TVA will hold open house meetings in the seven states it serves to gather public input once a draft of TVA's report is completed.

Burchett and Cohen's legislation was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Both Tennessee lawmakers serve on that committee.

The federal utility is the nation's largest public power provider, producing electricity for 10 million people across Tennessee and six other states. Though it was created by Congress in 1933 and its board of directors is appointed by the president, TVA does not take tax dollars. It operates off revenue from electricity sales.

Public comments to the TVA have often focused on its decision to replace much of the power from its closed coal plants with natural gas generation, a fossil fuel that emits less carbon but still negatively affects the environment. The utility has moved to rapidly build more gas plants to meet growing electricity needs.

What would TVA transparency bill do?

Besides requiring more public input, here are potential new measures in the TVA Increase Rate of Participation Act:

Forecasts of TVA's sales and peak demand

A summary of electrical transmission investments planned by TVA

Resource portfolios that evaluate demand-side and supply-side technologies

Sensitivity analyses related to fuel costs, environmental regulations, electrification, distributed energy resources and other uncertainties

Details of how and where public input informed the plan

The bill would create a process for more public engagement including evidentiary hearings, comments and intervention. It would require TVA's board of directors to issue a decision approving, rejecting or modifying the long-term plan with an eye on cost, public health and extreme weather risks.

Knox News reporter Daniel Dassow contributed to this report.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TVA delays comprehensive report, Burchett takes a victory lap