Congressmen team up on bill that would require more input into TVA's planning process

U.S. Reps. Tim Burchett of Knoxville and Steve Cohen of Memphis plan to introduce a bill today that would require greater public input and transparency in the Tennessee Valley Authority's planning process.

If it passes, the TVA would have to create a new office to act as a liaison to the public. It also would require public hearings and more opportunities for intervention as the federal utility develops its long-term plans.

TVA creates a new integrated resource plan every five years. Through the comprehensive report, TVA studies its options for meeting increased energy demand over the next several decades, as well as the impact on the environment.

Cohen and Burchett gave their bill the same "IRR" initials as the plan, though theirs stands for the TVA Increase Rate of Participation Act. Cohen first announced the bill at a "people's hearing" organized by several environmental nonprofits in January to protest TVA's lack of public forums.

“TVA has not seen or reviewed the legislation. However, we intentionally seek out, engage, and welcome a diverse set of voices in our Integrated Resource Planning process. Public input is a critical part of TVA’s decision-making process,” TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks told Knox News.

TVA invites a working group of experts from organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the White House Climate Office and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to help develop the plan. It hosts listening sessions and webinars to provide information to community members on the working group's process. Brooks said TVA solicits input early in the process before assembling the working group.

Burchett said in a release the bill sets guidelines for continued transparency.

“East Tennesseans rely on TVA's services for their everyday life, and they deserve the chance to gain insight into TVA's decision-making process and the opportunity to offer input," Burchett said. "I appreciate the ways TVA has made an effort to become more transparent in recent years, and this would provide some solid guidelines on how to make that even more of a reality.”

Brooks reiterated that the TVA seeks out opinions from its clients and community members in several formats.

“We are also hosting public open houses in every state TVA operates in, as well as two virtual open houses open to anyone. Members of the public will be able to ask questions and provide feedback. With public stakeholders, TVA is creating a roadmap that will support TVA’s mission of making life better for everyone in the region,” Brooks said.

The federal utility is the nation's largest public power provider, producing electricity for 10 million people across Tennessee and six other states. Though it was created by Congress in 1933 and its board of directors is appointed by the president, TVA does not take tax dollars. It operates off revenue from electricity sales.

What would TVA transparency bill do?

The TVA Increase Rate of Participation Act would create new avenues for public participation in TVA's Integrated Resource Plan process by creating an office of public participation. It also would require the resource plan to include:

Forecasts of TVA's sales and peak demand

A summary of electrical transmission investments planned by TVA

Resource portfolios that evaluate demand-side and supply-side technologies

Sensitivity analyses related to fuel costs, environmental regulations, electrification, distributed energy resources and other uncertainties

Details of how and where public input informed the plan

The bill would create a process for more public engagement including evidentiary hearings, comments and intervention. It would require TVA's board of directors to issue a decision approving, rejecting or modifying the long-term plan with an eye on cost, public health and extreme weather risks.

Public comments to the TVA have often focused on its decision to replace much of the power from its closed coal plants with natural gas generation, a fossil fuel that emits less carbon but still negatively affects the climate. The utility has moved to rapidly build more gas plants, despite criticism from the public and environmental groups.

TVA has faced past scrutiny over transparency

The new bill is not the first time Cohen, a Democrat, and Burchett, a Republican, have joined forces to push TVA to be more transparent.

In July 2023, they introduced a bill that would require TVA to disclose what it pays its employees. TVA reports only the salaries of its five highest executives in annual SEC filings. Cohen has long called for an end to secrecy in TVA salary reporting, claiming it is necessary for effective government oversight.

Cohen criticized TVA's use of an invite-only working group for its planning process and said it was time for the utility to follow what he said were standard practices of public input for power providers.

"This bill requires the TVA to take into consideration the interests and informed views of affected stakeholders, including ratepayers and subject-matter experts, as is commonplace for other major utilities," Cohen said in a release. "TVA needs outside guidance to meet the changing needs of utility customers as it addresses resiliency and other foreseeable disruptions to its planning.”

