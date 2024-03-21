Rep. Michelle Fischbach endorsed for re-election by former President Donald Trump

Mar. 21---- U.S. Rep.

, who represents Minnesota's District 7 in the United States House of Representatives and is running for re-election, obtained the endorsement of former President

.

Trump, who is also the presumptive Republican nominee for president, said in a statement released Thursday on the social media platform Truth Social, that Fischbach has done a "fantastic job" serving Minnesota District 7.

"Michelle Fischbach has my complete and total endorsement — she will never let you down," Trump said.

Fischbach, a Republican from Regal, Minnesota, said she was honored by Trump's endorsement and looks forward to working with him in the future.

"This time, we will be running as a team to expand a conservative Republican majority in the U.S. House and make history by delivering our 10 electoral votes," Fischbach said in a statement.

Fischbach is running for her third term in the House, having initially won the seat in 2020 by defeating Collin Peterson, the longtime Democrat incumbent. In Congress, she has served on the Ways and Means, Budget, Rules and Ethics Committees.

Prior to her election to the House, Fischbach served as Minnesota's lieutenant governor and was the first woman to hold the office of President of the Minnesota Senate. She was a state senator from 1996 to 2018, representing the 14th and 13th districts.

Fischbach is facing a primary challenger in this year's election. Steve Boyd, a business owner from Kensington, announced his campaign in October 2023. Minnesota's primary takes place Aug. 13.