Rep. Justin Jones can remain on 2024 ballot, Davidson County Election Commission rules

Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville, looks on to activists as he leave the House chamber at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, will remain on the ballot for House District 52 after the Davidson County Election Commission dismissed a qualifying challenge from his Republican opponent, Laura Nelson.

The lawmaker's 25 qualifying signatures, the bare minimum, placed him in a precarious position with no room for error as Nelson targeted three signatures Thursday night.

Still, Jones survived the challenge on a 3-1 vote, with one commissioner abstaining.

"The truth is powerful, and it prevails," Jones said during the commission hearing, which lasted nearly three hours. Jones previously characterized the challenge as "frivolous" and "political harassment."

Nelson called the challenge "simply procedural," though she later accused the commission of violating her due process after it declined to throw out Jones' evidence package.

Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville, raises his hand and waits to be called on during a discussing SB 2103 during session at Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Nelson last month challenged nearly half of Jones' qualifying signatures, submitting to the commission a string of alleged inconsistencies, including mismatched handwriting styles, an uncrossed “t,” a misspelled name and the name of a city street, which was changed last year.

On Thursday, she dropped most of her challenges to target three names. Nelson did not provide any expert witness testimony beyond pointing out perceived inconsistencies in handwriting and signature styles.

Jones provided sign affidavits from the original 10 signatures Nelson challenged, and some of them testified at the hearing about the legitimacy of their signatures. Jones criticized Nelson's case, saying at one point he was "not going to play amateur CSI" to rebut Nelson's handwriting analysis.

The hearing grew unusually contentious amid frequent cross-talk between the camps, as supporters of each candidate at times shouted out. At one point, election commission chair Jim DeLanis banged his gavel to quiet the crowd as witnesses were sworn in.

“I’ve never done that before,” DeLanis said.

Jones also clashed Thursday with Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins, a one-time Republican representative in the General Assembly. Goins is not a voting member of the commission but has the ability under Tennessee law to sit in on the commission.

Among the seated commissioners, Goins raised the most queries about Jones’ qualifying petition, honing in on a single voter whose legal name is "Jennifer." On Jones' qualifying ballot, she printed her name as "Jenifer." Goins suggested he was skeptical that a person would misspell their own name.

DeLanis pressed Jones on why his campaign didn't ask her to explain the discrepancy in her affidavit. In an 11th hour move, a Jones staff member managed to get the voter on the phone. The commission allowed her to be sworn in as a witness, and she explained she sometimes goes by the nickname, "Jen," and had printed her name in a hurry.

Nelson, who unsuccessfully challenged Jones in last year's special election, initially tried to argue the lawmaker missed an evidence deadline, claiming her campaign did not have time to review and submit supplemental evidence.

The commission, however, disagreed with Nelson’s characterization. Commissioner Tricia Herzfeld laid out the evidentiary timeline, stating that because Nelson was challenging Jones’ certified ballot, the burden was on the Nelson campaign to provide evidence of her challenge by the initial evidence deadline. Jones provided his evidence package to the commission by a later, “supplementary” evidence deadline.

Commissioners voted to accept Jones’ evidence, agreeing that Jones’ affidavit evidence was submitted appropriately given his evidence was in response to Nelson’s challenge.

“We were discriminated against,” Nelson said of the commission allowing Jones’ affidavits into evidence.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's Rep. Justin Jones can remain on ballot, commission rules