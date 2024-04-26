Renton smash and grab burglar sentenced

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Feleti Wight to over 4 years in prison after he plead guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary in multiple smash and grab robberies in the Renton area.

Wight used stolen vehicles to smash into Renton businesses and then steal from them. He allegedly did it dozens of times between October 2022 and September of 2023.

Wight was last arrested September 22, 2023. He had been arrested several times before, however, in each case he was released on his own recognizance.

After his last arrest bail was set at $100,000 and he has remained in jail.

Renton detectives investigated 19 cases involving Wight. Renton police said after the sentencing, “detectives brought the strongest cases forward to help prosecutors secure the conviction. Excellent teamwork all around!”