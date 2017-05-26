Remember That Mom Who Went Viral for Maternity Dance Video? She Just Recreated It With Her New Baby Girl

From Redbook

By the time most pregnant women hit the 33-week mark, they can hardly move. That wasn't the case, though, for Gemma Marin, who you might remember from the video she posted where she danced with her partner, boxer Israel Duffus, baby bump on full display.

"Three people one soul, dancing is in our veins," the Spanish actress and dancer wrote in the caption.

If you're thinking to yourself, "hold shit, this girl can dance better at 33 weeks pregnant than I can on a normal Friday night," you're not alone. The video quickly went viral and racked up 1.2 million views to date.

The success of the first Instagram inspired the couple to post more, even while they were trying to induce labor.

"I think anything you can do with your baby in your belly feels wonderful, because you are sharing it with her," Marin said about why she loves to dance while pregnant.

And now that her baby is here (!), she plans on keeping her love of dance alive - and passing it on to her daughter, Alexandra (who was due April 13). Marin recently posted a new video celebrating baby Alexandra's first dance. They even copied the original dance move for move.

"We are so grateful for having all of you following the last part of my pregnancy, and our life with Alexandra," Marin wrote in the caption. "Her first dance is dedicated to all of you. Thank you for all your support, we love you."

And don't worry - even more cute dancing videos are coming. Marin finished her post by saying, "Be ready for the next ones!!"

