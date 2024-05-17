Remarkable mid-May Heat in Florida

Spring Heat Wave in South Florida Posing Excessive Heat Risk

A persistent heat dome across Central America, extending to Florida, has caused temperatures to soar as a heat index of 115° was registered at the official weather station for Key West Wednesday afternoon, breaking the daily heat index by 17 degrees, and tying the all-time record for Key West. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Southeast Florida in effect through 8 PM EDT Friday evening. Residents there are being advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, stay in an air-conditioned rooms and check up on relatives and neighbors.

