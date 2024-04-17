Remains of missing Massachusetts woman last seen in March found in New York

The remains of a missing Massachusetts woman last seen in March were recently found in New York, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

The body of 40-year-old Fae Morgana Barbone, of Hanson, was found just off the Taconic Crest Trail in New York State, not far from the Massachusetts border, according to the Williamstown Police Department.

“It’s been confirmed that the remains are those of Fae Morgana Barbone, the missing person last seen in the area in early March, which prompted extensive searches over several days by multiple agencies,” the department said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police announced on March 12 that the Abington Police Department was working to track down Barbone.

Barbone’s last known location was in the area of Williamstown, Massachusetts, on March 7, state police wrote in a Facebook post. Her black Ford Fiesta, with Massachusetts plate 259TB2, was reported to be parked on a street in Augusta, Maine, on that same day.

The facts and circumstances surrounding Barbone’s death weren’t immediately available.

New York State Police based in Brunswick and Abington police are investigating.

Williamstown Police are saddened to report being notified by New York State Police that a body was found just off the... Posted by Williamstown Police Department, Massachusetts on Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW