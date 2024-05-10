Remains of missing Aiken County woman, Jamilla Smith, found in the woods

FILE - Jamilla Smith, 30, of Jackson, South Carolina, was reported missing on Dec. 2.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt announced Friday the human remains of missing Jackson woman, Jamilla "Millie" Shanae Smith, 30, were found in the woods.

Investigators searched a wooded area on the 2100 block of Silver Bluff Road and found human remains, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the recovery efforts, according to the release. An autopsy has been scheduled and the family has been notified.

The investigation began in December after Smith was reported missing.

Initially, police said she was likely kidnapped by her boyfriend, according to previous reporting.

Arrests in the case

Smith's boyfriend, Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, was arrested on Dec. 23 and is charged with murder, kidnapping and domestic violence in the second degree, according to previous reporting.

Just a month prior to Smith's disappearance, Harmon allegedly strangled Smith on Nov. 10 with two hands at the same Beech Island address where she later went missing, according to arrest warrants. She had injuries to her neck and an obstructed airway.

There was a child nearby during the incident who saw the strangling, according to warrants.

Bryan Alexander Hampton Jr., 35, of Augusta, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, according to previous reporting.

Clyde Hendley II, 46, of Bath, South Carolina, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

