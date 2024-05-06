‘Relief.’ Missouri Gov. Parson signs law blocking controversial KC landfill proposal

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed into law legislation designed to kill a divisive landfill proposed in south Kansas City after the issue became a flashpoint over the past two legislative sessions.

The law, which goes into effect on Aug. 28, prohibits the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from issuing permits to a landfill serving Kansas City without the approval of cities within one mile. The current buffer is half a mile, which gives nearby communities little input over the controversial landfill.

“This common sense measure will ensure homeowners have more of a say in what developments are allowed in their communities,” Parson said in a statement on Monday.

Parson’s signature draws to a close an issue that had roiled the Missouri Capitol for nearly two years. The proposed landfill divided lawmakers amid an intense lobbying effort between the developers of the project and nearby residents.

Residents in nearby Raymore, Grandview, Belton and Lee’s Summit argued it posed risks to their health and property values. Critics created a political action committee and hired lobbyists to encourage Missouri lawmakers to pass the bill.

The Senate voted 24 to 7 to pass the legislation last month, followed by the House, which approved it on a vote of 121 to 25.

Parson’s signature comes after Raymore approved a settlement agreement that would send more than $3 million to the developers of the landfill to kill the project. That deal was contingent on Missouri lawmakers passing, and Parson signing, the legislation.

“Relief. That’s the only way to describe how our community feels,” Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said in a statement. “The governor’s signature lifts the veil that has hung over our city for nearly two years since we first learned of this proposed development.”

The proposed landfill was led by Jennifer Monheiser, a local businesswoman with KC Recycle & Waste Solutions, which hired 19 lobbyists since last year to oppose the legislation.

The proposed site would have been near the high-end Creekmoor golf course community, bordering 147th Street to the north, Horridge Road to the east, 155th Street to the south and Peterson Road to the west.

Rep. Mike Haffner, a Pleasant Hill Republican who handled the bill in the House, said in a statement that he supported economic development “but not at the expense of our families, small business owners, and their livelihoods.”

“This legislation is a victory for the people of Missouri, who have spoken loud and clear about the need to defend their property rights and preserve the well-being of their communities,” he said.

Sen. Mike Cierpiot, a Lee’s Summit Republican who sponsored the bill, touted Haffner’s work on the legislation.

“North Cass County and Southwest Lees Summit are fortunate they have Representative Haffner representing them,” he said in a statement. “He led the charge protecting their rights as Missourians and their property values so that they can return to their lives.”