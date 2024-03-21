Released search warrant affidavit shows details of ATF case against Little Rock airport executive Bryan Malinowski

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The affidavit detailing the ATF case against the Little Rock airport executive who was shot and killed by federal agents serving a search warrant at his home was released Thursday.

In the heavily redacted warrant affidavit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives claims that Bryan Malinowski purchased numerous firearms that he resold without a firearm dealer’s license.

According to the warrant, Malinowski purchased more than 150 guns between May 2021 and Feb. 27, 2024, which he then resold.

The ATF claims in the affidavit that around six of the guns Malinowski sold were found after being connected to a crime.

Undercover federal agents purchased another three from Malinowski at central Arkansas gun shows, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Malinowski would purchase guns through legal means, checking off a box on the purchase form that he was buying the gun for himself. He would then resell the just-purchased guns in as little as 24 hours through gun shows where he maintained a table or through private sales.

In one case, he was reported to have told an undercover buyer that all purchases were cash only.

All the guns purchased by Malinowski were pistols, including 24 Model 45s by Glock and AR-style pistols, the affidavit stated.

Before the Tuesday search warrant, the affidavit stated that ATF agents had planted a tracking device on Malinowski’s SUV. At times, he would drive erratically while agents were trailing him, the affidavit said.

The affidavit listed several cell phones and electronic devices agents believed would have proof of transactions. It also listed bank records and any other records, including photos and “firearms, firearm parts and accessories, ammunition.”

The search was to be conducted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on March 20, and the officer was expected to give Malinowski an inventory of everything seized, according to the search warrant.

Malinowski was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with ATF agents Tuesday morning as they attempted to serve the search warrant.

ATF officials said the agents were serving a search warrant at Malinowski’s west Little Rock home around 6 a.m. when the fatal shootout took place. Federal officials said that Malinowski shot first from inside the home, at which point agents returned fire, hitting Malinowski multiple times.

Agents with the Arkansas State Police have been investigating the shooting. An ASP spokesperson said on Thursday that the agency’s investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Late Thursday, Malinowski’s family released a statement on his death, calling it “an unspeakable tragedy” and questioning the government’s use of deadly force in the raid.

