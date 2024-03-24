REI is building a campground near Grand Canyon National Park, but it won't be cheap

REI Co-op is bringing more camping opportunities to the Grand Canyon area.

The outdoor retailer and adventure travel operator recently purchased 20 acres of land south of Grand Canyon National Park for a Signature Camp that will host guests taking REI's Grand Canyon trips.

REI's Grand Canyon campground will be its fourth Signature Camp. Others are near Bryce Canyon, Zion and Great Smoky Mountains national parks.

Signature Camp trips include lodging in tents, with group cooking gear, cots and sleeping pads provided. Campers supply sleeping bags and other personal belongings.

Here's what to know about REI's new campground near Grand Canyon National Park.

What will REI's Grand Canyon campground look like?

The campground will have 10 tents on platforms.

Amenities that REI proposed include a communal fire pit, a picnic area, three communal restrooms, three showers, a driveway with space for two vehicles, and a storage shed, Coconino County Planner Kelly Bingham said during a Nov. 29, 2023, planning and zoning meeting where a permit for the campground was approved.

The campground is off Alta Villa Road in Valle, about 40 miles north of Williams and 20 miles south of the Grand Canyon National Park entrance. Nearby landmarks include Under Canvas Grand Canyon, a glamping resort named one of Arizona's best resort hotels by Travel + Leisure, and Bedrock City, a roadside attraction dedicated to the classic cartoon series "The Flintstones."

When will REI's Grand Canyon campground be open?

REI plans to have the campground ready for spring 2025 and operate from April to October each year.

What is an REI Signature Camp?

REI's Signature Camps, located near national parks, cater to outdoor adventurers who want to camp without sacrificing amenities like hot showers and flushable toilets.

Camping trips with REI include meals at the campground prepared by camp hosts.

The lowest-priced itineraries, including two-night trips at Bryce Canyon or Zion, cost $2,099 for REI Co-op members and $2,309 for nonmembers. (Co-op membership costs $30 and is valid for life.)

What do REI Grand Canyon trips include?

REI offers 14 tours and trips at Grand Canyon National Park. These range from a two-night weekend hike that includes a night at Phantom Ranch ($2,599) to a seven-night trip that starts at Grand Canyon and also includes Lake Powell, Monument Valley and Canyon de Chelly National Monument ($4,299).

