Registered sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered sex offender pleaded guilty to child pornography charges this week, admitting to possessing images of child torture and mutilation.

Jeremiah Morrison, 38, pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography, possessing child pornography, and transporting obscene matter.

According to the U.S Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker, Morrison was previously convicted twice for crimes against children, including in 2012 for filming an 11-year-old child under a bathroom stall at the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Central Ohio man who used Snapchat to obtain child pornography pleads guilty

In June of 2023, members of the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant of Morrison’s cell phone, where detectives allegedly found approximately 3,000 images and 900 videos of child sexual abuse material, containing children under one year up to six years of age. Investigators said they also discovered images and videos depicting torture, mutilation, and dead children.

Morrison was arrested in September 2023 and has remained in custody since.

A sentencing date for Morrison has not been scheduled. He could face 15 years to life in prison.

