Region to see major transportation projects over next four years

Apr. 7—Repairs to the northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. Safety improvements to Route 82 in Norwich. Upgrades to bus facilities for electric buses.

Those are among the significant projects listed in the region's four-year transportation capital plan of projects anticipated to be funded with federal dollars, as well as other sources.

The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, which serves as a transportation planning organization for the region, has published the draft document, called the Transportation Improvement Program FY 2024-2028, and is seeking comments from the public.

The plan is described as "a four-year program that prioritizes and documents the funding of federally funded transportation improvement projects that the region expects to carry out over the next four years."

"Public involvement is important to the transportation planning process," said Katherine Rattan, transportation program manager at the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments. "Planning is a continual process, and we are open to public comment at any time but would appreciate TIP-related comments by April 19."

The planning document outlines about $894 million in highway projects, with 86% of the funding expected from federal dollars, and $157.6 million in transit projects, with 78% anticipated from federal dollars, said Rattan, who outlined the plan in a phone interview and a public information session last week. The rest is expected from state funding, as well as some minimal local contributions.

The plan lists projects for the region, as well as some statewide projects. For example, the plan includes a $6 million project to improve bus shelters across the state.

Among the projects, Rattan said the plan outlines about $300 million for the Gold Star Bridge rehabilitation in Groton and New London, which will occur in phases; more than $50 million for safety improvements on Route 82 in Norwich; $63.4 million for Route 2 safety and bridge improvements in Colchester, and about $3.5 million toward enhanced transportation for seniors and people with disabilities.

Projects include upgrades to bus facilities for Southeast Area Transit in Preston and the Windham Region Transit District in Windham; the overhaul of the Exit 74 Interstate 95 interchange in East Lyme; safety enhancements on Interstate 95 in Groton, Stonington and North Stonington; Route 82 improvements in Montville and Salem; signal replacement on Route 85 in Waterford; and drainage improvements in Sprague, among others, according to Rattan and the document.

The plan, required by law, described how transportation funds will be spent in the region over the next four years and how the projects will contribute to the improvement of air quality, Rattan said.

The plan will be presented at the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments' meeting at 8:30 a.m. April 17 at the council of governments' office at 5 Connecticut Ave. in Norwich. The council of government is slated to approve the plan in May.

People can comment by sending a letter to 5 Connecticut Ave., Norwich, CT 06360, emailing office@seccog.org, or calling (860) 889-2324. More information is available at: https://seccog.org/?s=tip.

Meanwhile, advocates have called for more state funding for Shore Line East rail service, but the Connecticut General Assembly's Appropriations Committee, for now, did not take up bills to restore funding at its meeting Thursday.

The state previously had cut funding to Shore Line East to 44% of its pre-pandemic service levels. Zell Steever, Connecticut Public Transportation Council member and Groton Resilience and Sustainability Task Force chairman, said frequent and reliable service is needed for good ridership. Without the restoration of funding, it will be difficult to get Rhode Island to join an effort to expand the rail service.

The state also is seeking comments on its four-year Statewide Improvement Plan that includes the projects the state Department of Transportation plans "to pursue over the next four years, utilizing Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding," according to a news release.

Overall, the plan represents 180 projects that require about $3.3 billion in federal dollars, along with about $724 million from the state and about $23 million in local contributions, according to the release.

"It is critical that we receive feedback from the public so we can tailor our projects, services and policies to best fit the needs of all stakeholders," state Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement.

Informational meetings will be held on May 15, with more information available at https://portal.ct.gov/DOT/PP_Bureau/ConnDOT-Plans/State-Transportation-Improvement-Program

k.drelich@theday.com