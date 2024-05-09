Reform of RI's police bill of rights looks closer than ever with floor vote. What to expect.

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island House is poised to vote Thursday on a proposed rewrite of the law enforcement "Bill of Rights" – long-blamed as an obstacle to firing of bad cops.

Headed for likely passage after some heated debate on the House floor tonight, the long-sought "compromise" was born out of the public anger and frustration sparked by a string incidents of alleged police misconduct locally and nationally, including:

The 2020 murder of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and, closer to home, the obstacles to firing the Rhode Island police officers who shot an unarmed teenager, and was accused of assaulting a handcuffed man and breaking into an ex-girlfriend's home to threaten her with a dangerous weapon.

What would the compromise do?

Among the key features of the proposed compromise hammered out by House and Senate leaders and the police unions:

The freeing of Rhode Island's gagged police chiefs to comment publicly on incidents of public interest, release video-cam footage and suspend officers without pay for up to 14 days - and indefinitely while their court cases play out if they are charged with a serious crime.

Behind-the-scenes: Some groups still divided on compromise

The proposed compromise does not go far enough; however, for some, including those who belong to the legislature's "Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus" who have, in the past, advocated for outright repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (known as LEOBOR).

The caucus is holding a 3:15 press conference ahead of the House vote to elaborate on members' concern and unveil a proposed amendment.

But the divide was evident from the 12-to-4 vote for the legislation, in the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week

Just ahead of that vote, state Rep. Leonela Felix, D-Pawtucket, told The Journal she appreciates "the work that has been done in the last two years to get to where we are right now," but "it's built on the false premise that this equates to justice and it does not."

"All we want to see in the bill is a carve-out where if an officer is accused of [deadly] force in violation of departmental rules or procedures, that those officers can be fired by their chiefs,'' long before a trial may play out and, after it, a hearing by one of the newly-expanded "LEOBOR" panels that would be created by the proposed new law.

More: Pawtucket officer acquitted this year of shooting unarmed teen resigns. What to know.

Looking closer at one of the 'nay' votes

Another of the nays votes came from Rep. Jose Batista who, in 2020, was fired from his job as the head of a civilian-led Providence police review board in 2020 after releasing video footage of Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley assaulting a handcuffed Black man in an incident that led to an assault charge against the officer.

Prosecutors say Hanley punched, kicked and kneeled on the neck of Rishod Gore. Gore was in handcuffs on the ground at the time, and repeatedly asked why he was under arrest while Hanley called him an “animal” and a “savage,” according to a video captured on a fellow officer’s body-worn camera.

In an Op-Ed piece than ran shortly after he was fired, Batista explained why he did what he did this way: "The vote to terminate me took place six days after I released public records showing a Providence police officer engaged in unrestrained violence against an innocent, unarmed Black man in handcuffs."

"That officer, on the other hand, was put on administrative paid leave for six months" - then unpaid leave - "and is still employed," he wrote in December 2020 of Hanley.

The Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights prohibits the city from firing Hanley as long as his court case continues.

This past March, a Superior Court judge declared a mistrial in the Hanley case after a jury deadlocked in his second trial. Attorney General Peter Neronha's office plans to seek a new trial, a spokesman told The Journal on Thursday. Hanley, meanwhile, remains on unpaid leave, with the opportunity to collect his back pay if he is acquitted.

A proposed amendment

Batista vowed to propose an amendment, during the House floor debate, similar to what his colleague Felix described, to give police chiefs the option to immediately fire an officer who misuses deadly force, while giving the officer an opportunity to "explain or respond" to whatever they have been accused of doing.

"It's not just snap of a finger," he said.

While the charges against Hanley do not entail deadly force, Batista cited it as a classic case of what is wrong with LEOBOR and the proposed fix: "Four years and [potentially] three trials and [then] a conversation about pay, which I think is really counter to the values of Rhode Island taxpayers."

Of the $124,000 in back pay the city of Pawtucket agreed to pay former Police Sgt. Daniel Dolan following his acquittal of charges he shot an unarmed teenager, Battista said: "If I had hair, I might set it on fire. That cannot be the standard."

How would this impact active cases?

The matching House and Senate versions of the bill up for a vote on Thursday would, however, require the termination of any police officer who pleads guilty or no contest to a felony charge, even if it happens in another state, as was the case with former Wo0nsocket police officer.

In case, the Supreme Court said an officer couldn’t be terminated under LEOBOR for his out of state admission of facts in a felony matter. The city ultimately agreed to pay the former officer, Enrique Sosa, $500,000 to end a years-long legal battle.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: House poised for debate, vote on proposed rewrite of police misconduct law