Trial of Providence police officer charged with assaulting handcuffed man ends in deadlock

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of the Providence police sergeant accused of assaulting a handcuffed man.

Judge Melissa Darigan found that the jury was deadlocked in the second trial of Sgt. Joseph Hanley.

Hanley had appealed his case to Superior Court after District Court Judge Brian Goldman in March 2021 found him guilty of simple assault for kicking and punching 28-year-old Rishod Gore as he lay handcuffed on a sidewalk in April 2020.

Goldman ruled that Hanley kicked Gore in the side, punched him, put his knee on Gore’s head and bounced up and down, kicked him in the head and walked on his legs. The judge dismissed Hanley’s testimony in court as an "utter fabrication" in finding each of the five strikes to Gore “unreasonable, unnecessary and unlawful.”

Goldman sentenced Hanley, 52, to a year of probation and ordered him to complete five anger-management classes and to have no contact with Gore.

Goldman said the “public must have confidence in police to perform their duties” legally with the power they are given.

Hanley’s lawyer, Michael Colucci, has argued that the sergeant’s actions were within use-of-force standards and were warranted to counter Gore’s "active resistance” to the police. Colucci could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

Brian Hodge, spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, did not respond to inquiries.

Sgt. Joseph Hanley at his sentencing hearing in 2021.

Cellphone video leads to charges

Hanley was charged and forced to turn in his badge in 2020 after a woman complained about Gore’s arrest and provided investigators with cellphone video. The incident was also caught on video by a fellow officer’s body camera.

Hanley has pleaded not guilty. The charges against Gore were dismissed, and the city reached a $50,000 settlement with him.

Hanley, a 19-year veteran of the force, was initially suspended with pay under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. The Police Department converted that to a suspension without pay after 180 days because the criminal case remained pending.

A Superior Court judge later upheld the city’s authority to stop paying Hanley.

The Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights prohibits the city from firing Hanley as long as his court case continues.

More: Providence police sergeant convicted of assault on handcuffed man

Black Lives Matters calls for change

Following the mistrial, the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee renewed calls on state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would allow LEOBOR trials to take place separately from an officer's criminal trial.

Doing so would prevent cases in which taxpayers are burdened with paying for health care benefits for officers like Hanley, who the PAC argues is unfit to serve on duty.

“Rhode Island remains one of the worst states in the nation in holding police officers accountable due to the protections afforded by Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. In our discussions with legislators over the past year, we have highlighted cases that due to the special privileges afforded by LEOBOR, have remained shielded from accountability,” BLM RI PAC President Harrison Tuttle said in a statement.

“Any legislation granting special privileges to law-enforcement officers, allowing them to evade accountability while taxpayers foot the bill, is unacceptable,” Tuttle continued. "Any reform to LEOBOR should ensure transparency, accountability and justice within law-enforcement agencies. Rhode Island persists in its inadequate pursuit of law-enforcement officer accountability, as evidenced by the systemic limitations imposed by the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, which effectively insulates officers from the ramifications of their conduct.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence cop Joseph Hanley's assault trial ends with deadlocked jury