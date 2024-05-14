Red Lobster website lists 87 locations 'temporarily closed' in 27 states: See full list

Red Lobster has abruptly closed dozens of restaurants across the country.

A look at the restaurant chain's website reveals 87 stores temporarily closed across 27 states, with some of them having their kitchen equipment up for auction on an online restaurant liquidator.

The liquidator, TAGeX Brands, announced Monday it is auctioning off equipment this week from 48 locations that have closed. The website says auctions are live and will end periodically on Thursday, and that each winner will receive the "entire contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on."

USA TODAY reached out to Red Lobster on Tuesday and did not get a response prior to publication.

Here's what we know about the closures, including where they're happening and why these restaurants are closing.

Closed Red Lobster locations

Each of these restaurants are currently listed as temporarily closed on the website:

Red Lobster considered filing for bankruptcy in April

The seafood chain considered filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month in an effort to restructure its debt, according to Bloomberg.

The company had been getting advice from law firm King & Spalding as it looked to shed some long-term contracts and renegotiate leases, Bloomberg reported, noting that Red Lobster's cash flows had been weighed down by leases and labor costs, among other issues.

Red Lobster suffered big losses with 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' promotion

In 2023, the seafood chain's "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" deal became more popular than expected, inadvertently becoming a key factor in a $11 million loss in the third quarter.

The limited-time promotional deal, in which guests picked two types of shrimp to enjoy nonstop for $20, landed a permanent spot on Red Lobster menus in June. Red Lobster's parent company, Thai Union Group, said in November 2023 that the chain was headed toward a $20 million loss for 2023. Now the endless shrimp deal costs $25.

Thai Union Group CFO Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier said in an earnings report call that the company was aware the initial price for the endless-shrimp deal was cheap. The offer was intended to draw customers into restaurants, but orders exceeded expectations, he said.

"We wanted to boost our traffic, and it didn't work," Garnier told investors in November 2023, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. "We want to keep it on the menu. And of course we need to be much more careful regarding what are the entry points and what is the price point we are offering for this promotion."

