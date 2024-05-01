Red Lake Nation awarded $249,000 to expand Obaashiing Transfer Substation

May 1—RED LAKE — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently awarded the Red Lake Nation $249,000 in grant funding as part of its Greater Minnesota waste reduction, reuse, recycling and composting grants.

Through this program, Red Lake Nation is set to receive $249,268 in funds to expand its Obaashiing Transfer Substation by constructing a building to process recyclables, household hazardous waste, electronics, and reuse.

"Nearly two-thirds of the trash in Minnesota's landfills can be reused or recycled," a release said. "If the current trends continue, nearly 8 million tons of additional waste will be sent to landfills over the next 20 years."

The total cost of the substation project is $311,768. Red Lake Nation joins four other projects that received MPCA grant funding, including Todd County, Otter Tail County Solid Waste, Chisago County Environmental Services and Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management.

"This project, along with four others across the state, will help make recycling and reuse more convenient for residents in five Greater Minnesota communities," the release said. "This work will ultimately help reduce the amount of trash that is sent to landfills, which will improve public health, conserve energy and natural resources, and reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions."

To learn more about the grant program and view a complete list of recipients and project costs, visit

www.pca.state.mn.us.