The Red Cross has teamed up with the creators of the video game Tetris to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

In commemoration, all who donate blood now through Sunday, June 9, will receive an exclusive Tetris and Red Cross t-shirt (while supplies last), and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov. For details, go to RedCrossBlood.org/Tetris.

Donors of all blood types — especially those giving type O blood and donors giving platelets — are needed for critical medical procedures. Each donation helps to keep the blood supply as stable as possible.

To schedule an appointment to donate, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

A blood donor card and driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are age 17 (16 with parental consent) or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Another way to support the Red Cross is to volunteer as an ambassador or as a transportation specialist. Ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors. Transportation specialists deliver donated blood to nearby hospitals. For more information on either position, call 844-216-8286 or go to redcross.org/carvolunteer.

More: Local organizations receive emergency funding

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Red Cross offering donors chance to win trip